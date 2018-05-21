Former Palmer and Harvey site to go back on the market

Have your say

THE LARGEST warehouse in Segensworth - which housed ill-fated Palmer and Harvey - will soon be refurbished before being put back on the market.

Radial 27, a unit at Barnes Wallis Road near Fareham, will go back on the industrial and logistics market and be ready for occupation in October.

The space became available after its previous occupiers, wholesaler delivery firm Palmer & Harvey, went into administration at the beginning of this year.

Staff were made aware of the company’s fate just before Christmas, with some left ‘shell-shocked’ by their sudden departure.

Now empty, the landlord is to revamp the 75,000sq ft space.

Joint agents Lambert Smith Hampton and Hellier Langston said they expect ‘high levels of interest’ in the property, which is available at a quoting rent of £8.50 per sq ft.

Adrian Whitfield, director, industrial and logistics at LSH’s South Coast offices, said:

‘The events that led to this unit becoming vacant have provided the opportunity to carry out extensive refurbishment and improvements, making this a highly attractive proposition to occupiers seeking modern warehousing and distribution facilities in a location served by excellent transport links.’

Matthew Poplett, director at Hellier Langston, added: ‘This is the largest available unit in Segensworth and will provide any company with a high quality headquarters building to a modern specification.

‘The additional 0.97 acre car park makes this an exciting proposition for a company with a large workforce in a strategic location halfway between Portsmouth and Southampton.’

The unit was built in 1990. It provides two-storey office accommodation at the front of the building with external parking.