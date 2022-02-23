Dawson Levy Resourcing was created in 2017 by school friends Sam West and Matt Hamill. Sam and Matt became friends at St John’s College in Southsea and said they never planned to work together, but found that their different paths since leaving school combined to create the perfect base for starting their business.

Sam, 31, said: ‘Matt was already pretty high up in recruitment so he had that expertise and I was bringing the business knowledge, so we put them together and established a really good company.’

Dawson Levy Resourcing is a recruitment agency specialising in engineering, construction and building services.

Matt, 31, said one of the reasons why he wanted to start the business was to create a positive working environment that prioritises its employee’s needs, something that he wasn’t experiencing at his previous workplace.

He said: ‘It was really important for me as a parent because I’ve previously worked in environments where employers don’t really work around family commitments which has meant missing things like parents evenings, so we want to understand the needs of the people who work for us, not only to help the business but also to help them grow as people.’

‘The recruitment market is a saturated one, there are a lot of competitors in the industry but one of the really good qualities we have is that everyone we employ first and foremost is a nice person, then secondly they work hard, and that’s the culture we want to keep.’

Pictured: Matt Hamill (left) and Sam West (right) at their office in Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Matt said their positive work culture is reflected in their high staff retention rate and the story of one of their first employees who came from a labouring background and now has shares in the company.

Sam said: ‘The amount of people who have worked for us who are buying their first house, getting their first car, those sorts of things that we can help with just by giving them the support they need.’

The company has plans to go global, already having contacts across Europe, the US and the Middle East, and Sam and Matt said they are excited to open opportunities for more people across the world.

For more information, visit dawsonlevy.co.uk.

