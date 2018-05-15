Founder ‘cleaning up’ with first shop on the horizon

Have your say

A WELL established entrepreneur has announced that she will soon open her first shop.

Samantha Worsey, 37, began her natural and organic skincare business, Southsea Bathing Hut, out of her kitchen.

Her popular soaps, gels and creams flew off the shelves, leading her to take up her first office space in Portsmouth City Council’s Enterprise Centre.

Samantha, 37 credits her Enterprise unit, and the help received from neighbouring start-ups and Portsmouth City Council, for helping her firm to thrive.

She said: ‘We’ve doubled our turnover since moving to the unit in Portsmouth Enterprise Centre,

‘We’ve been able to attract more investment and this unit is a big reason why the business is doing so well and expanding.

‘The venue has given us a real stamp of professionalism and somewhere to bring suppliers and stockists to discuss how we can work together.

‘Since we moved here we’ve scaled up our operation and achieved better margins on our products.

‘It’s given us more storage space as well as extra support from the business community and network that has built up here over the years.’

From May 31, Samantha will be selling her produce to the public from it’s new home, 2C Albert Road.

She added: ‘We’re delighted to be moving into another business community which is full of independents.’

Samantha’s husband has been roped in as a new director and her expansion means she’s on the hunt for a skincare chef.

Alan Lowe, Enterprise Centre’s manager, said: ‘It’s fantastic to see companies outgrowing the centre and employing local people, like Southsea Bathing Hut.

‘If you’re a start-up looking for space, get in touch with us because we can provide all kinds of assistance.’