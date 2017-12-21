Franchise based on film is in fast lane to success

Have your say

A GLOBAL community franchise inspired by an academy award-winning film is enjoying ongoing success.

Driving Miss Daisy, with headquarters in Port Solent, has marked its 30th franchise since its launch in 2014.

The film stars Morgan Freeman, whose character acts as a driver for an elderly client.

The business model mirrors the blockbuster idea, providing a driving service for the elderly, children, disabled people and anyone unable to drive.

UK founder Paul Nuth said: ‘I’m delighted that Driving Miss Daisy has celebrated its 30th UK franchise.

‘We’ve transported children, the elderly and even pets, as our spacious cars can accommodate push-chairs, wheelchairs and even folding mobility scooters.

‘All of our drivers are qualified first aiders and we are presently engaging in dementia and Alzheimer’s awareness courses.’

The fleet of company vehicles are recognisable as each one is branded with a daisy symbol and the drivers are referred to as ‘daisies’.