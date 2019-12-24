Fratton Indian restaurant will open on Christmas Day offering free meals for the homeless

CHRISTMAS Day can be a sad time for those living on the city’s streets, but staff at an Indian kitchen are doing their bit to brighten it up.

Paanchi Indian Street Kitchen on Fratton Road will open their doors from 9.30am until 12.30pm on Christmas Day, welcoming in homeless people from around the city for a free hot meal and drink.

And as if that wasn’t enough of a gesture, they will be driving around the city from 1pm until 2pm delivering food parcels, containing curry, rice, drinks and snacks to those who weren’t able to get down to the restaurant.

The team often hold events, working alongside charities to provide homeless people with free meals.

Owner Shahriar Uddin said: ‘It makes a massive difference when we do these kinds of things and you when you get appreciation from the people it makes you want to do more. It’s sad how bad the situation is.’