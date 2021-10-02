Taco Bell giving away free tacos next week. Pictured is Youtuber Chunkz who will be handing them out in London

Taco Bell, which has a store in Portsmouth city centre, is giving away free tacos to celebrate National Taco Day on Monday, October 4.

The chain is asking customers to WhatsApp the taco emoji to http://ta.co/UK to claim their freebie, which they can cash in at all its 71 UK restaurants.

Taco Bell successfully brought the taco emoji to the masses in 2015 through a petition that received more than 33,000 signatures urging the Unicode Consortium to include the emoji on smartphones.

Gino Casciani, general manager for Taco Bell UK & Europe, said: ‘National Taco Day is an exciting date in the diary for taco fans around the world and we wanted to celebrate the annual event by offering people across the UK the chance to try a taco for free in a fun and unique way.

‘Whether you consider yourself a taco connoisseur or new to the taco scene, make sure to text the taco emoji on the October 4 to transform your emoji into a real mouth-watering one.’