Have your say

SHOPPERS are invited to join a free party to mark the fifth birthday of a popular retail hub on Sunday.

Whiteley Shopping Centre is throwing the bash and offering free gifts to revellers.

All the action takes places from 11am to 4pm. There will be live music and animal-themed balloon crafting. There will also be a chance to win champagne and gift cards, with 200 cupcakes also on offer.

Since opening in 2013, Whiteley has brought more than 1,500 jobs to the area.