Fresh bread deal for Portsmouth to Isle of Wight ferries

CUSTOMERS onboard Wightlink’s car ferries can now enjoy tasty sandwiches made with bread baked freshly on the Isle of Wight, thanks to a new partnership with Island company Grace’s Bakery.

Introduced on a trial basis on the Yarmouth to Lymington route last year, Grace’s sandwiches proved a hit with customers, leading to a range of range of sandwiches, wraps and paninis as well as a selection of pastries being rolled out on the Fishbourne to Portsmouth route as well as Wightlink’s Camber Café in Portsmouth and Fishbourne’s Wight Taste café.

Simon Lewis, Wightlink’s head of retail, said: ‘We are thrilled to be able to offer our customers an impressive range of sandwiches made with bread that goes from the oven to our ferries within hours. Grace’s products are as fresh as fresh can be and, as it travels just a short distance from the bakery in Ryde, it reduces food miles.’