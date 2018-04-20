From Toys R’ Us to Toys R’ Bust - City store to close today

Portsmouth’s Toys R Us store will close today for good.

Last week the company announced that the remaining 75 UK stores would close by April 24, with Portsmouth’s Ocean Retail Park branch closing today.

On social media people are calling it the ‘end of an era’, as they share images of empty shelves and sparse bargain bins in branches throughout the UK.

While the majority of Toys R Us shops have just a few toys left to buy, the Chatham branch in Kent even started selling cardboard boxes for storage use as the chain desperately tries to rid all of its contents by closing day.

The retailer went bust after attempts to find a buyer for the US owned company’s 100 stores in the UK failed. The collapse of the long-running chain has put more than 3,000 jobs at risk.

In March, administrators announced that the firm had outstanding payments of around £300m.

The retailer sector is continuing to struggle this year as firms including Maplin, Claire’s, New Look and Bargain Booze have all felt the weight of changes in customer trends.

A combination of shoppers being more likely to look around for a better deal online and higher inflation mean that retailers may continue to struggle.

