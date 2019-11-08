Have your say

Frozen 2 is nearly here and Disney fans have been getting excited about seeing princesses Anna and Elsa back on the big screen.

The story follows the sisters as they head off on a new adventure to find out more their past – and Elsa is drawn into a enchanted forest after hearing a strange noise.

Characters from Disney's Frozen 2. Picture: Iceland/PA Wire

Frozen 2 premiered last night with critics calling it ‘darker’ than the first, and a ‘worthy sequel’.

Released in cinemas on November 22, the sequel stars Idina Menzel as Elsa, Kristen Bell as Anna and Jonathan Groff as the handsome Kristoff.

We have put together a list of the screenings in the Portsmouth area over the first weekend – including Friday November 22, Saturday November 23 and Sunday November 24.

All screenings are in 2D unless stated – S means the screening has subtitles.

Vue Cinema Portsmouth, Gunwharf Quays

Friday November 22 – 12.05pm, 2.35pm, 5.05pm, 7.45pm

Saturday November 23 – 11.30am, 1pm, 2.05pm, 4.40pm, 7.15pm

Sunday November 24 – 11.30am, 1pm, 2.05pm, 4.40pm, 7.15pm

Odeon Port Solent

Friday November 22 – 9.40am, 11.40am, 12.20pm, 2.20pm, 3pm, 5pm, 5.40pm, 7.40pm, 8.20pm

Saturday November 23 – 9am, 9.40am, 11.40am, 12.20pm, 2.20pm, 3pm, 5pm, 5.40pm, 7.40pm, 8.20pm

Sunday November 24 – 9am, 9.40am, 11.40am, 12.20pm, 2.20pm, 3pm, 5pm, 5.40pm, 7.40pm, 8.20pm

Reel Cinema, Fareham

Friday November 22 – 2.40pm, 5.20pm, 8pm

Saturday November 23 – 10am, 12.30pm, 3.10pm, 5.45pm, 8.20pm

Sunday November 24 – 10am, 12.30pm, 3.10pm, 5.45pm, 8.20pm

Cineworld, Whiteley

Friday November 22 – 12pm, 1pm, 1.30pm (3D), 2.30pm, 3.30pm, 4pm (3D), 5pm, 6pm, 6,30pm (3D), 7.30pm, 8.30pm

Saturday November 23 – 10am, 10.30am, 11am (3D), 11.30am, 12pm, 12.30pm, 1pm, 1.30pm (3D), 2pm, 2.30pm, 3pm, 3.30pm, 4pm (3D), 4.30pm, 5pm, 6pm, 6.30pm (3D), 7.30pm, 8.30pm

Sunday November 24 – 10am, 10.30am, 11am (3D), 11.30am, 12pm, 12.30pm (S), 1pm, 1.30pm (3D), 2pm, 2.30pm, 3pm, 3.30pm, 4pm (3D), 4.30pm, 5pm, 6pm, 6.30pm (3D), 7.30pm, 8.30pm

