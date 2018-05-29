FSB issues enforcement warning on GDPR launch

With the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) recently coming into force, the FSB is issuing a warning for businesses to be prepared.

The launch of the new regulation, the largest data protection changes in a generation, has spread concern for small businesses.

Warnings have come from the Federation of Small Businesses alongside a call on the information commissioners’ office (ICO) for small businesses to take a sensible and proportionate approach to enforcement.

Earlier this year, a study by FSB discovered that around two thirds of smaller businesses had either not started or were only in the beginning stages of GDPR preparation.

It was also realised that only eight per cent had finished their preparations at that stage.

The ICO claimed that they have received an increasing amount of calls a week from small businesses expressing concerns about GDPR.

The new personal data protection laws enforces stricter processes on how businesses handle, store and protect data belonging to their customers.