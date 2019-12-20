Have your say

THE moment is finally here for the hundreds of people who have applied for The News’ Business Excellence awards to find out whether or not they have made the shortlist.

The awards are set to make their return for the 19th year on Friday, February 21 2020, at Portsmouth Guildhall with a prestigious ceremony, three-course meal and gala-style party.

Picture: Habibur Rahman (010219-)

These awards celebrate a wide variety of firms who, despite operating in different sectors, all share the same goal - to provide an outstanding service throughout the region.

Click here to read a special e-version of The News Business Excellence Awards supplement featuring all the shortlisted companies.

Sores of businesses have put themselves forward in the hope of picking up one of the 14 accolades that will be handed out on the night.

Judging has started, with a panel of expert judges, including representatives from headline sponsor Trethowans, and others sponsors such as Verisona Law and the University of Portsmouth, rigorously assessing the applications.

Lucy Gleisner, who is a partner and corporate finance lawyer at Trethowans said: ‘We are proud to sponsor The News’ Business Excellence Awards for the fourth consecutive year.

‘We can’t wait to see all of the finalists in February.’

The News’ editor Mark Waldron said: ‘No matter what the external circumstances are, Portsmouth is a great place to be for businesses.

‘The fact that I have the honour and privilege makes my job worthwhile and makes me proud to be the editor.’

An initial process has already begun, with the judges creating shortlists for the categories, which range from Start-up Business to Large Business of the Year, and Apprentice of the Year to Lifetime Achievement.

Sponsoring the awards as a whole is once again law firm Trethowans, who has been a leading figure in the region’s legal sector since it was founded over 150 years ago.

The firm supports thousands of businesses and individuals, providing advice and support on a wide range of legal issues.

But while national success has been abundant Trethowans has stayed true to its roots and works with a wealth of businesses in the Solent.

Tickets for the awards night are on sale now and can be purchased from portsmouthbusinessexcellence.co.uk.

Here is the full shortlist:

Start up Business of the Year: Trading no longer than two years

Portsmouth Outdoor Fitness, Portsmouth

Salon One, Waterlooville

Semande, Portsmouth

Synergy Success Network, Portsmouth

The Instant Kitchen Company, Portsmouth

The Portsmouth Distillery Company, Portsmouth

UKG Lifeskills, Havant

Small Business: 0 - 9 Employees

Parity Trust, Portsmouth

Pauper to King Barbers, Gosport

runr, Portsmouth

Southern Arts Academy, Denmead, Clanfield and Waterlooville

Space Renewable Energy, Portsmouth

UK Hypopressives, Fareham

Medium Business of the Year: 10-24 Employees

3R, Swanwick

AMT Evolve, Port Solent

Digi Toolbox, Fareham

easyNetworks, Portsmouth

My Learning Cloud, Portsmouth

RVG Distribution, Portsmouth

Large Business of the Year: 25+ Employees

Aerial Direct, Fareham

Biscoes, Portsmouth

Portsmouth International Port

Employer of the Year

Amber Mitchell - Abstract Dance & Performing Arts

Colin Thorpe - AMT Evolve

Debbie Brown - Biscoes, Portsmouth

Douglas Rotberg - BookMyGarage

Leisure, Retail & Tourism Business of the Year

Atlas Gym, Park Gate

Stoked Watersports, Gosport, Fareham, Portsmouth

DTW Ceramics UK, Portsmouth

New Place Hotel, Shirrell Heath

runr, Portsmouth

Vinyl Records, Portsmouth

Sustainable Business Award

easyNetworks, Portsmouth

Portsmouth International Port

Solved FM Ltd

Southern Co-op

Apprentice / Trainee of the Year

Ami Hewlett - Digi Toolbox, Fareham

Christopher Brereton - Pauper to King, Gosport

Emma Dunford - BAE Systems, Portsmouth

Guy Bonnett - BAE Systems, Portsmouth

Hannah Clark - Salon One, Waterlooville

Harry Love - BAE Systems, Portsmouth

Heather Bisby - BAE Systems, Portsmouth

Jack Day - DigitalDinos, Portsmouth

Lewis Ford - Syn-Star I.T. Solutions, Petersfield

Megan Gamblin - BAE Systems, Portsmouth

Paris Williams - BookmyGarage.com, Portsmouth

Entrepreneur of the Year

Annelies James - Annelies James Consultancy, Gosport

Blake Powell - Accent IT Services, Wickham

Kim McGinley - VIBE Finance, Lee-on-the-Solent

Matthew Harper - The Instant Kitchen Company, Portsmouth

Nick Courtney - Vinyl Records, Portsmouth

Rebecca Huitson - Salon One, Waterlooville

International Business of the Year

Cybrid Solutions, Havant

Portsmouth International Port

RVG Distribution, Portsmouth

Company CSR Initiative of the Year

Charter Cutting Company, Emsworth

easyNetworks, Portsmouth

Hovertravel, Portsmouth

New Place Hotel, Shirrell Heath

Training Programme of the Year

Charter Cutting Company, Emsworth

M12 Solutions, Whiteley

New Place Hotel, Shirrell Heath

Syn-Star I.T. Solutions, Petersfield

UKG Lifeskills