THE moment is finally here for the hundreds of people who have applied for The News’ Business Excellence awards to find out whether or not they have made the shortlist.
The awards are set to make their return for the 19th year on Friday, February 21 2020, at Portsmouth Guildhall with a prestigious ceremony, three-course meal and gala-style party.
These awards celebrate a wide variety of firms who, despite operating in different sectors, all share the same goal - to provide an outstanding service throughout the region.
Click here to read a special e-version of The News Business Excellence Awards supplement featuring all the shortlisted companies.
Sores of businesses have put themselves forward in the hope of picking up one of the 14 accolades that will be handed out on the night.
Judging has started, with a panel of expert judges, including representatives from headline sponsor Trethowans, and others sponsors such as Verisona Law and the University of Portsmouth, rigorously assessing the applications.
Lucy Gleisner, who is a partner and corporate finance lawyer at Trethowans said: ‘We are proud to sponsor The News’ Business Excellence Awards for the fourth consecutive year.
‘We can’t wait to see all of the finalists in February.’
The News’ editor Mark Waldron said: ‘No matter what the external circumstances are, Portsmouth is a great place to be for businesses.
‘The fact that I have the honour and privilege makes my job worthwhile and makes me proud to be the editor.’
An initial process has already begun, with the judges creating shortlists for the categories, which range from Start-up Business to Large Business of the Year, and Apprentice of the Year to Lifetime Achievement.
Sponsoring the awards as a whole is once again law firm Trethowans, who has been a leading figure in the region’s legal sector since it was founded over 150 years ago.
The firm supports thousands of businesses and individuals, providing advice and support on a wide range of legal issues.
But while national success has been abundant Trethowans has stayed true to its roots and works with a wealth of businesses in the Solent.
Tickets for the awards night are on sale now and can be purchased from portsmouthbusinessexcellence.co.uk.
Here is the full shortlist:
Start up Business of the Year: Trading no longer than two years
Portsmouth Outdoor Fitness, Portsmouth
Salon One, Waterlooville
Semande, Portsmouth
Synergy Success Network, Portsmouth
The Instant Kitchen Company, Portsmouth
The Portsmouth Distillery Company, Portsmouth
UKG Lifeskills, Havant
Small Business: 0 - 9 Employees
Parity Trust, Portsmouth
Pauper to King Barbers, Gosport
runr, Portsmouth
Southern Arts Academy, Denmead, Clanfield and Waterlooville
Space Renewable Energy, Portsmouth
UK Hypopressives, Fareham
Medium Business of the Year: 10-24 Employees
3R, Swanwick
AMT Evolve, Port Solent
Digi Toolbox, Fareham
easyNetworks, Portsmouth
My Learning Cloud, Portsmouth
RVG Distribution, Portsmouth
Large Business of the Year: 25+ Employees
Aerial Direct, Fareham
Biscoes, Portsmouth
Portsmouth International Port
Employer of the Year
Amber Mitchell - Abstract Dance & Performing Arts
Colin Thorpe - AMT Evolve
Debbie Brown - Biscoes, Portsmouth
Douglas Rotberg - BookMyGarage
Leisure, Retail & Tourism Business of the Year
Atlas Gym, Park Gate
Stoked Watersports, Gosport, Fareham, Portsmouth
DTW Ceramics UK, Portsmouth
New Place Hotel, Shirrell Heath
runr, Portsmouth
Vinyl Records, Portsmouth
Sustainable Business Award
easyNetworks, Portsmouth
Portsmouth International Port
Solved FM Ltd
Southern Co-op
Apprentice / Trainee of the Year
Ami Hewlett - Digi Toolbox, Fareham
Christopher Brereton - Pauper to King, Gosport
Emma Dunford - BAE Systems, Portsmouth
Guy Bonnett - BAE Systems, Portsmouth
Hannah Clark - Salon One, Waterlooville
Harry Love - BAE Systems, Portsmouth
Heather Bisby - BAE Systems, Portsmouth
Jack Day - DigitalDinos, Portsmouth
Lewis Ford - Syn-Star I.T. Solutions, Petersfield
Megan Gamblin - BAE Systems, Portsmouth
Paris Williams - BookmyGarage.com, Portsmouth
Entrepreneur of the Year
Annelies James - Annelies James Consultancy, Gosport
Blake Powell - Accent IT Services, Wickham
Kim McGinley - VIBE Finance, Lee-on-the-Solent
Matthew Harper - The Instant Kitchen Company, Portsmouth
Nick Courtney - Vinyl Records, Portsmouth
Rebecca Huitson - Salon One, Waterlooville
International Business of the Year
Cybrid Solutions, Havant
Portsmouth International Port
RVG Distribution, Portsmouth
Company CSR Initiative of the Year
Charter Cutting Company, Emsworth
easyNetworks, Portsmouth
Hovertravel, Portsmouth
New Place Hotel, Shirrell Heath
Training Programme of the Year
Charter Cutting Company, Emsworth
M12 Solutions, Whiteley
New Place Hotel, Shirrell Heath
Syn-Star I.T. Solutions, Petersfield
UKG Lifeskills