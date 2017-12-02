Fundraiser set up to help families of P&H workers who lost their jobs

Search

Palmer & Harvey's warehouse in Barnes Wallis Road, Fareham
AN online fundraising page has been set up to help those who lost their jobs when P&H went into administration.

The tobacco supply company had two bases in Fareham and 229 of the 2,500 jobs lost were based there.

Now the Justgiving page has been set up by Gemma Pidgeley with the aim of raising £375,000.

On the site, she says: ‘As everyone is aware, on November 28, P&H went into administration leaving, in the first phase, 2500 of our collegues redundant with no redunacy package with just a few weeks to go to Christmas.

‘As a parent im deeply saddend and worried for the families facing the worst christmas they will ever experience.

‘This page is in no way affiliated with any business, this is our FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) family reaching out & looking after each other, if we can all spare the cost of 1 gift we can ensure the children of P&H have the christmas they deserve.’