Funeral director welcomes probe into pre-paid plans

INVESTIGATIONS into pre-paid funeral plans have been welcomed by a Fareham-based funeral director.

A H Freemantle, in Titchfield, Park Gate and Botley, is welcoming the probe, launched by the Competition and Markets Authority after consumer groups complained that people who pay for their funerals in advance could find their relatives face extra costs after they die.

It comes as the Treasury has turned its spotlight on the funeral plan industry.

James Keen, of A H Freemantle, said he regularly had to break the news that pre-paid plans sold unethically did not cover the costs.

He said: ‘I see cases like these all the time and it is very distressing for the relatives that are left to arrange the funeral.’

A H Freemantle has its own ethical plan backed by financial institution Golden Charter Trust.