Furry friends? An office ‘no-no’

TWO thirds of UK workers believe that office pets are bad for business.

A new survey has revealed that despite 1.7 million British businesses having a pet-friendly policy, employees believe pets in the workplace are a major distraction.

When questioned, 28 per cent of Portsmouth participants said that people should be allowed to bring pets to work, with 46 per cent believing office pets positively affect office stress levels.

The survey revealed that, in Portsmouth, the average dog is left alone for three hours and 51 minutes per day, with staff going home during breaks to check on their pets.

Five per cent of people in the region have changed their job because a previous role didn’t allow them to look after their pet. The study by animalfriends.co.uk said pet-friendly offices include Ben & Jerry’s, Nestle, Build-A-Bear Workshop and Google.