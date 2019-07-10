A HISTORIC pub that closed last month due to a fall in customers could be left abandoned for quite some time, with no plans in place for the future of the building.

The Hunters Inn in Cott Street, Swanmore, was closed by owner Heartstone Inns last month, having previously traded for hundreds of years.

The Hunters Inn, Swanmore

Well known for its parties in the 1960s and 70s, the pub would have sailors visit en masse, travelling by coach to go and have their fun.

The site itself is more than 300 years old, with many locals now left wondering what will happen to the building moving forward.

But Heartstone Inns has remained tight-lipped about the site’s future, with the village’s parish councillors being left in the dark.

Councillor Jon Woodman has said that there is ‘no more news on our end’ about whether the site will be sold, revamped or turned into something new.

If changes are made, they will have to go through the South Downs National Park Authority for planning permission.

A spokesman from the authority said: ‘The National Park Authority has not received any formal planning application regarding future use of the site.

‘Should a planning application be received by the authority, it would be considered on its merits with regard to relevant planning policy.’

