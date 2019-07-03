Future of major Hampshire wedding venue in doubt after administrators are called in

Have your say

THE company behind one of Hampshire’s most popular wedding venues has gone into administration, casting doubts over the future of the venue.

Botleigh Grange Hotel Limited – which runs the Botleigh Grange Hotel and Spa in Hedge End – has called in the administrators.

The hotel is a popular wedding venue and regularly stages large, private functions.

Despite administrators having been called in to access the company’s finances, Botleigh has insisted it’s business as usual.

On its Facebook page, the hotel said the wedding season was ‘in full swing’ and urged people ‘looking for a great deal on a last-minute wedding’ to call.

‘We have a few wedding dates left for 2019 – call us to check availability,’ the hotel said on June 19.

The hotel was originally built as a private country house during the 17th century.

It boasts five function rooms, a large garden and a lake.

The News has approached Botleigh Grange Hotel for comment.