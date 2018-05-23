‘Game-changing’ Meet The Buyer event is back

Have your say

OVER 150 professionals gathered at the Portsmouth Marriott hotel yesterday to attend Hampshire Meet The Buyer.

The event, in its second year, is a unique networking opportunity giving businesspeople the chance to meet buyers, pitch their ideas and enter into contracts.

From left - Jesse Cooper from 'Top Notch Signs' in Lee-on-The Solent, Leon Mead from 'Bungee Spongee' and one of the main organisers, Becky Lodge ''''Picture by Malcolm Wells (180522-9836)

Organiser Becky Lodge said she is ‘thrilled’ with the turnout and feedback that the increasingly popular event has received.

This year, giants including Wates Residential were on the hunt for potential pair ups.

The firm is currently calling on firms to get involved in its Daedalus Waterfront project, in which 200 homes will be built.

Wates is investing £25 million into regenerating the site.

Becky said: ‘We’re promoting active projects to local businesses so, for start-up companies especially, this event is a game-changer.

‘It puts you in front of people that can help to develop your idea, or those that need your help with a project.

‘It can open many doors, as you can see from last year’s success stories.’

At the 2017 event, waste management company TJ Waste scooped a £300,000 rolling annual contract with construction company Mountjoy.

This year the event launched an app which allows ticket holders to arrange specific meetings before and during the event.

Becky added: ‘The app was incredibly popular as guests knew who they were meeting and had time to plan.’

The organiser revealed she has piles of questionnaires to read through after the event. She said: ‘We’ve had wonderful feedback yet again.

‘I believe in Portsmouth economically. We’re great at business but we’re so busy that we don’t get the time to meet and see how we can help each other thrive.

‘This event provides the perfect platform.’