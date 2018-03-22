Garage scoops regional prize

Have your say

A HAVANT garage has been recognised as one of the best performing operations in the UK.

Cambridge Garage Havant scooped the Volvo Regional Retailer of the Year award for excelling in new and used car sales, parts and accessory sales and customer satisfaction.

Victoria Stringer, managing director of the garage, on Bedhampton Road said: ‘This is a fantastic achievement for the entire team, who work incredibly hard to deliver high levels of customer service.’

Jon Wakefield, managing director of Volvo Car UK said: ‘It’s hugely rewarding for us to acknowledge the stand-out performers within our retailer network

‘Cambridge Garage Havant has demonstrated outstanding levels of service and commitment to their customers, and I hope they take immense pride in their award.’