German Doner Kebab has expanded to the city at its venue in 213/215 Commercial Road.

It opened on Monday, with it 40 new jobs.

This move makes German Doner Kebab’s 102nd site in the UK.

German Doner Kebab has opened to customers.

It plans to open 78 new restaurants in the UK during 2022, building on the 39 opened during 2021.

Daniel Bunce, GDK global COO, said: ‘We’re delighted to officially open and bring the German Doner Kebab experience to Portsmouth.

‘Our game-changing kebabs are revolutionising the kebab in the UK and we are excited to be bringing a new fast-casual experience to the area, offering great tasting fresh food in a relaxed and modern setting.’

Diners can eat in or order takeaway with click and collect and delivery available.

It is open from 11am to 11pm every day.