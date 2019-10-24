Ghostbusters to return to big screen in Portsmouth just in time for Halloween

There’s something strange in the cinema… who you gonna call?

Ghostbusters is going to return to the silver screen in Portsmouth just in time for Halloween.

Vue will be putting on a special showing of the beloved 80s classic, starring Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis, to help mark the 35th anniversary of the film’s release.

So dust off your best Ghostbusters outfit and fire up the proton pack and prepare to head down to Gunwharf Quays.

Vue will be showing the film at 4pm on Saturday and Sunday as well as a screening at 7pm on Halloween itself, which is next Thursday.

The Ghostbusters screenings are part of Spooktober at the Portsmouth cinema which will also see Stanley Kubrick’s horror masterpiece The Shining return to the big screen.

You will be able to experience the ‘profoundly disturbing’ story of a family man, played by Jack Nicholson, going insane as he takes care of the Overlook hotel at the Vue in Gunwharf Quays at 7.30pm on Wednesday, October 30.

And if that wasn’t enough terror for one Halloween, the brand new sequel to The Shining – Doctor Sleep, starring Ewan McGregor, will be released on October 31.

Johnny Carr, Event Cinema Manager at Vue UK and Ireland, said: ‘We are thrilled to present a whole lot of spooky at the big screen this Halloween.

‘It’s time to ramp up the scares and screams and to watch these haunting performances on the big screen. It is the perfect combination of timeless classics and modern adaptations to suit all audiences.’

For something different this Halloween, the Northern Ballet’s performance of Dracula is coming to Vue for special live screenings.

This is ballet with a dramatic bite; a haunting tale of passion and immortality played out through sensuous dancing and gripping theatre, featuring darkly Gothic sets and costumes.

Artistic Director David Nixon OBE, is resurrecting Bram Stoker’s classic horror story, and will present eerie music by Alfred Schnittke, Arvo Part, Michael Daughertry and Sergei Rachmoninov.

To book tickets for any of these films – click this link for Vue’s website.