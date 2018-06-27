Girls get business motivation

SCHOOLGIRLS had the chance to learn about business at a speed networking event.

The Women Mean Business event, held at Portsmouth High School earlier this month, saw the Year 8 pupils talk to nine women who work across a variety of different fields about their careers.

Lindsay Spencer, senior investment director at Brooks Macdonald in Fareham, said: ‘We are proud to support such an important initiative.

‘It was wonderful to see so many girls considering further education, university, careers and beyond, and an ideal forum to raise awareness of women in the investment industry.

‘Speaking to girls from a young age will hopefully help them to consider a career in investment, challenging stereotypes they may have about typically male-dominated industries, and inspiring new female talent for the future.’