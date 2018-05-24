‘Global leader’ steps in at repair giant’s academy day

Have your say

AN AUTOMOTIVE industry leader has taken part in a day inspiring apprentices.

AkzoNobel, a leader in paints, colours and coatings, has helped to inspire future Portsmouth-based Apollo Motor Group apprentices.

The UK firm attended Apollo Motor Group’s first academy open day at Fitzherbert Road in the city.

The event gave students an insight into a range of career options in the vehicle repair industry.

Bradley Eyles, group commercial analyst, said: ‘To have AkzoNobel here – a huge global-leader in the vehicle repair industry – helps bring it all to life for these kids.’