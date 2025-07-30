Going…going…gone!

A two-bedroom house in Portsmouth has gone under the auctioneer’s hammer for £122,000.

The semi-detached freehold property at 22 Mills Road went for £22,000 above guide price and was among 170 lots across southern England in the latest auction by Clive Emson Auctioneers.

Joe Rocks, auction appraiser, said: ‘The house, which requires a complete programme of refurbishment, fetched £122,000, with 28 bids made.’

With a potential letting income of £9,590 per annum, a freehold building comprising two flats at 59 St Chads Avenue, Portsmouth, sold for £119,000 from a guide price of £100,000-plus. Joint auctioneers are Chinneck Shaw.

Postponed: the auction of the site of a demolished three-bedroom house at 23 Langford Road, Portsmouth, which had a freehold guide price of £30,000-plus.

The next online auction by Clive Emson Auctioneers concludes on 18 September, with bidding live from 48 hours beforehand.Entries close on 26 August, with the catalogue online from 29 August.

Also listed was a vacant one-bedroom flat on the first floor at 6 Admiral House, 1 St Georges Walk, Gosport, which was guided at £95,000 - £100,000 and is on the remainder of a 125-year lease from June 2006 at a ground rent of £150 per annum.

Currently let at £28,600 per annum, a freehold investment at 24-26 Creek Road, Hayling Island, was guided at £470,000 - £490,000. The block comprises eight flats, four of which are sold on long leases and four which are retained by the freeholder.

Clive Emson Auctioneers, in its 36th year and a member of Portsmouth Property Association, has its regional office at Whiteley.