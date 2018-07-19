Good news for pasty lovers in Waterlooville 

Have your say

A BAKERY selling Cornish pasties has opened a new branch in Waterlooville.

Warrens Bakery opened its shop in The Boulevard earlier this year.

Property consultancy Myddelton & Major negotiated the deal on the 763 sq ft retail unit, securing a 10-year lease for the franchisee.

Myddelton & Major partner Simon Lee said: ‘Warrens Bakery is a company based in Cornwall, which is Britain's oldest Cornish pasty maker, having been established in St Just in 1860.

‘The business now has more than 60 shops from Land’s End through to Birmingham and Hampshire, using recipes and hand-craft skills which have been passed down from generation to generation.

‘The arrival of a major bakery chain in Waterlooville is good news for this burgeoning town.’

The chain has more than 65 stores, including a a branch in High Street, Gosport.