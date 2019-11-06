Goodwood is opening its legendary track to cyclists - here's how to get on the tarmac

Have your say

LAPPING the legendary Goodwood track is on the bucket list of motor sport lovers the world over.

Now the unique experience is being offered to enthusiasts on two wheels, as the West Sussex venue opens up its winter cycling season.

Confident riders can take to the 2.4-mile track from 5.30pm to 7.30pm every Tuesday, while it will will hold four-hour sessions every other Sunday morning between 8am and midday.

Families can enjoy the experience on Sunday afternoons.

Bosses have said the Mavic service course car – synonymous with the Tour de France – will also be on display for photo opportunities.

Tuesday sessions are £10 per person and sessions on Sundays are £10 per adult, with tickets for 13 to 17-year-olds priced at £5.

Tickets are available on the day or in advance, online, at goodwood.com.