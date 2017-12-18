Gosport builders’ merchant makes donation to community

Have your say

THE GOSPORT arm of Covers Timber & Builders Merchant has donated materials to a community group.

The merchant provided the materials to Motiv8, enabling the support group to create a decking area in their garden.

The garden has been developed and is maintained by the young people involved in the Motiv8 scheme, which works with vulnerable young people and their families to improve their options and provide opportunities.

Chris Collard, depot manager at Covers, said: ‘Motiv8 does such fantastic work in our area.

‘We were delighted to help and it’s great to hear the decking area has been a success.’