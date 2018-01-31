Gosport charity to hold money-saving sessions

Have your say

CITIZENS Advice will be hosting sessions to help people save money on their energy bills.

The Gosport branch of the charity will be holding the events for organisations and groups in the surrounding area.

The aim is to help people understand how they can cut their monthly energy bills.

Manager at Citizens Advice Gosport Val Kelly said: ‘Bigger bills for gas and electricity can add to people’s financial worries.

‘Many people can save hundreds on their bills by switching to a cheaper deal or making their home more energy efficient.

‘People attending will be given information and support so they can feel confident to switch suppliers as well as finding out about government schemes and other ways to save.

‘We also offer one-to-one sessions for individuals who would like more support in reducing their gas and electricity bills.’

To contact Citizens Advice Gosport call 03444 111 306.