Gosport company LFD is a guiding light for the UK’s largest onshore helicopter manufacturer

Gosport based manufacturer LFD is acting as a major contributor to the success of the UK’s largest onshore helicopter manufacturer Leonardo, by providing state-of-the-art LED technology for night vision goggles for its AW149 helicopter.

The AW149 helicopter is a medium multi-role helicopter that Leonardo is putting forward for the UK government’s New Medium Helicopter requirement, which will see the UK Armed Forces replacing four helicopter types by mid-2025.

In September last year, Leonardo announced the formation of ‘Team AW149’, comprising its onshore supply chain for the AW149 helicopter, of which LFD is a member. Featuring more than 70 companies from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, Leonardo said the companies are representative of the best in British manufacturing with the provision of core technology for the AW149.

In Gosport, Hampshire LFD designs, develops, manufactures, and repairs an extensive range of innovative lighting equipment for use with night vision goggles on aircraft and ground vehicles.

LFD has been a supplier to Leonardo for more than 20 years and over this time, it has carefully reviewed feedback from test pilots and worked in close collaboration with the team at Leonardo.

LFD’s managing director, Len Fleck, said: ‘LFD has been fortunate to work in a close and successful relationship with Leonardo Helicopters. Leonardo has generously given its support to help LFD in designing and developing world beating aircraft lighting systems. LFD supplies lighting kits for most Leonardo platforms including the AW149, AW159, and AW101.

‘As a small team of 15 staff we are proud and appreciative of our relationship with Leonardo and its support to the UK aerospace industry.’

The company was formed in 1989 in Gosport. Included within LFD’s range of LED-based aircraft lighting equipment is the 2000 candela white LED Anti Collision light for the AW149 and AW159 Wildcat helicopter, which was developed with the support of Leonardo.