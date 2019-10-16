Gosport couple launch pick 'n' mix service for adults with scented candles and wax melts

A WIFE and husband duo have swapped the stage for scented candles after setting up their own pick ‘n’ mix service for adults.

Helen Baker and her husband Dave Loughran set up Pick n Melt four years ago after having money troubles.

The two, who both previously worked in theatre, found they had a natural talent at selling at car boot sales after making £400 at their first one at Bridgemary in Gosport.

Dave, who was a sound designer, said: ‘I think it was down to Helen as she loves being on stage. Selling at a market is no different.’

They then moved on to buying stock online to sell on and discovered how successfully candles sold and decided to get to work making their own.

READ MORE: Southsea restaurant prepares to deliver curry to Italy for 'the Italian Job'

Now the pair produce wax melts, candles and other scented treats all by hand from their home in Gosport.

Their products are made from soy, are toxin paraffin and often perfume free to cater to candle lovers with allergies.

They take their products, which are available in 400 scents from tobacco to marshmallow, to the Port Solent market every month where Helen is on centre stage selling.

Dave said: ‘Helen is ultimately the face of the business and the person that everyone knows. I like to empower her with my support. I am a true feminist and this is a time for women to shine. As much as I work hard too, Helen ultimately makes all the candles and melts and has been the one going out selling, which has massively helped us grow.’

READ MORE: Art on show at Cascades Shopping Centre based on popular Portsmouth book

As well as Helen and Dave selling the products themselves, they have launched a wholesale trader package, allowing people across the UK to sell Pick n Melt products, including through home parties.

Helen, who was previously an actress, said: ‘We wanted to help people who wanted to earn a bit of spare money in their spare time, like mums or carers.’

The pair are planning to open a permanent storefront in Gosport later on this year.