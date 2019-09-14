Gosport firm Huhtamaki holds competition inviting budding artists to design paper cups

KEEN artists of all age groups have had their chance to show off their skills with this factory’s design-a-cup competition.

Gosport-based Huhtamaki ran the competition, inviting employees family and friends to submit a design - themed around the summer holiday - onto a blank paper cup.

They received 45 entries throughout the three age group categories.

The winner for the age five and under category was Maya Lew, aged four, the winner for the age six to 11 category was George Hampton, aged nine, and the winner for the age 12 to 16 category was Lily Hampton, aged 12, who was also the overall winner.

The overall winning design will be made into paper cups for use in the factory and the winner will receive cups of their own as well as a Kindle e-reader.

The winners in each category also won a £20 book voucher, as well as stationary to help them plan for next year’s competition.

