Gosport husband and wife celebrate their hair salon's 10th year in business

A GOSPORT hair salon celebrated their 10th year in business last week.

Chris Stephens Hair Design, in Stoke Road, Gosport held a party to celebrate the anniversary of their opening a decade ago.

Natalie Stephens and her husband Chris Stephens, owners of Chris Stephens Hair Design.'Picture: Sarah Standing (280619-2204)

Salon owner Chris Stevens’ wife Natalie threw the party as a surprise for Chris after telling him they were going out for dinner to celebrate with just the two of them.

The salon was decorated with balloons and photos of Chris with salon staff, friends and family, washing basins filled with ice and champagne and spirits and finished with a red carpet leading to the front door.

A cake with a ‘10’ candle was also made for the occasion.

The two were joined by around 40 guests, made up of family, friends and clients of all the staff at the salon.

Chris said: ‘The girls planned it all and it was a really lovely surprise. I didn’t know anything was going on and it was really nice to have everyone there.

‘I’d really like to say thanks to all my clients over ten years. It was a great surprise and a lovely way to mark 10 years of trading.’

Among the guests was Chris’ previous manager Sandy Plummer, who he worked with at Scruples Hair Design – which is also in Gosport – for 16 years before launching a salon of his own.

Also attending were clients that have stuck with Chris for up to 20 years.

Chris said that giving his clients individual attention catered to just them and making people feel special is the key ingredient to keeping clients loyal for such a long time.

Owner Chris is helped out by his wife Natalie, who manages the salon.

Their son-in-law Javan Roff also works at the salon as a hairdresser, along with his mum Monica who is also a hairdresser on Fridays.

Natalie said: ‘It’s a family affair, but even the other girls who work there, we treat like family.’

The salon offers hair cuts, colours and treatments to both men and women and sell professional hair products in-store.

They regularly hold competitions on their Facebook page, where they give away free treatments and services to new and existing clients.