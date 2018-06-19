Gosport printers recognised for being first carbon balanced in Hampshire

Have your say

PRINTERS Stanbury Chameleon has become the first fully carbon balanced in the county.

The printers, on Heritage Business Park, Gosport, is one of only 10 printers in the UK to receive certification from the World Land Trust, a conservation charity. Sir David Attenborough is the charity’s patron.

Patrick Crosley, director, said: ‘Looking after the environment is a big challenge for business.

‘We’re leading the way in developing sustainable practices. We’ve invested our time in carbon balancing our business, and we’re delighted with our new status.’