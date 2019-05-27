Gosport restaurant gets a fresh look after substantial refurbishment 

Have your say

A RESTAURANT overlooking a marina in Gosport has reopened after a substantial refurbishment.

Trinity’s at The Lightship – the prominent green ship in Haslar Marina, has been given a new interior and new menu, including seafood, tapas and a grill section.

For visiting boats, the marina has also introduced a lunchtime berthing rate, with skippers of Royal Yachting Association training schools eating for free if they bring their crew along for a meal.

The venue was officially reopened by Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage,

Ben Lippiett, manager of Dean and Reddyhoff’s Haslar Marina, said: ‘This summer’s boating season is all set to be the best ever.

‘Catering to all tastes, we are certain that Trinity’s at The Lightship will become a regular haunt for berth holders and visitors alike.

‘We look forward to welcoming short stay and overnight visitors from around the Solent and beyond.’