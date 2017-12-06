Government gives funding for next stage of Welborne development

FUNDING has been given by the government to help with the next stage of a new 6,000-home development.

The project for Welborne will receive £275,000 from the government, it was announced by housing and planning minister Alok Sharma.

The money will support Fareham Borough Council in the next stage of Welborne, which will be to the north of the borough.

It will be used to fund staff, studies and assessments into the development.

The funding comes soon after the purchase by Buckland Development Ltd of Dean Farm Estate, giving them ownership of more than 90 per cent of the land required for Welborne.

Councillor Sean Woodward, leader of Fareham Borough Council, said: ‘I am delighted the government shares our faith in the potential for Welborne to deliver the housing and jobs that the Borough needs.

‘It recognises the effort required to make Welborne a distinctive, characterful development with a wide range of high quality facilities for its residents.’