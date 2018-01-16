Grants offered by council for plans to reduce waste

WITH the cost of dealing with Hampshire’s household waste now regularly topping the £100 million a year mark, Hampshire County Council is offering grants of up to £5,000 to help kick start projects, products and services which prevent waste created in the home.

Councillor Rob Humby, executive member for environment and transport at Hampshire County Council, explained: ‘Reducing the amount of waste in the system is vital as resources and finances are squeezed.

‘Some of the best work in reducing waste is happening at a local level, with groups sharing knowledge or running services such as providing community fridges, setting up furniture upcycling schemes or offering advice on using up leftovers.

‘So, if your school, community group, small business, parish council or charity knows how to help but needs financial support for their project please get in touch.’

For more information visit 3.hants.gov.uk/grants/environment-grants.htm.