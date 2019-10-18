Have your say

If you are taking part in the Great South Run there are a number of offers for you to take part in.

Runners not only get the satisfaction of completing the 10 mile run on Sunday, they can also save money as well!

Picture: Chris Moorhouse

The Great South Run takes place on October 20, starting and finishing in Southsea.

If you are one of the 20,000 runners set to take part, there are a number of offers that you will want to make the most of.

Here’s what you need to know:

Spinnaker Tower

You can get 20 per cent off at the Spinnaker Tower if you have participated in the Great South Run.

The discount will be applied on proof of participation in the Great South Run such as your race number.

Maximum party of 4 people per Great South Run participant.

Valid until November 20, 2019.

South Western Railway

South Western Railway (SWR) are offering a 30 per cent discount for advance fares in standard and first class for the Great South Run weekend.

Discounted tickets are on sale from August 13 until October 20.

There are three train stations in the city within walking distance of the run.

This includes Portsmouth Harbour (1.5 miles) Portsmouth & Southsea (1.5 miles), and Fratton (1.8 miles).

SWR advise that runners and spectators aim to get to Portsmouth for 8am to give them the most time to get assembly area.

Cosy Club

By the time you have finished the 10 mile Great South Run you will have certainly worked up a thirst and an appetite.

If you want a drink to celebrate finishing the run, then Cosy Club is offering a free one for runners on October 20.

Just flash your medal to the server when you purchase a main meal.

Let us know if you are doing the Great South Run in the comments below.