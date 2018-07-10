Green and Black’s entrepreneur to share sweet secrets in Hampshire     

Jo Fairley, award-winning author and co-founder of Green & Black's chocolate, will be guest speaker at the 2018 Solent Business Growth Summit on Tuesday October 9 at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton
AWARD-WINNING author and co-founder of Green & Black's chocolate Jo Fairley will give an insight into how to create, launch and grow a brand at an event to promote business growth in the south.

Solent Business Growth Summit 2018 is aimed at decision-makers, senior management and business leaders interested in regional economic growth – and it will include an update on regional trends and issues for businesses.

Serial entrepreneur Jo is set to reveal the secrets of her success – from being the UK’s youngest magazine editor at 23 and then co-founding an ethical chocolate empire to launching an organic food store, a wellbeing centre and co-authoring a bestselling book series.

She said: ‘I hope my story will be an inspirational one for the area’s business leaders.

‘There is no real mystery explanation to it – success comes to those who have an idea and then work jolly hard to make it a reality.

‘I never really set out to be a journalist or a businesswoman, but the key is being flexible, grasping opportunities which present themselves, remaining ever-enthusiastic and, crucially, being able to spot a future trend.’ 

 The free event will take place on Tuesday, October 9 at the Ageas Bowl’s Hilton Hotel, near Southampton. 

For more or to book a space email samantha.trivino@smithandwilliamson.com or call 023 8082 7656. Places are limited. 