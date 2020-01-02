Greggs has launched a vegan steak bake

Have your say

GREGGS has launched its brand new vegan steak bake, after much speculation.

The bakery chain released the meatless spin on its popular pasty today after over 300,000 people signed up to take part in Veganuary.

Greggs' new vegan steak bake photographed at one of the company's bakeries in Quayside, Newcastle. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

It is filled with pieces of meat substitute Quorn, diced onions and gravy.

The vegan steak bake comes after Greggs launched its vegan sausage roll to huge success in January 2019.

READ MORE: Greggs is making vegan versions of all of its most popular products

The pasty costs from £1.55 and it went on sale in 1,300 stores across the country today.

Greggs is planning on rolling it out to its remaining 700 outlets by January 16.

The Guardian reports that the bakery chain’s chief executive, Roger Whiteside, said: ‘Our vegan sausage roll launch was a huge success and we’ve been working tirelessly to expand our vegan-friendly offering and provide more delicious savoury food on-the-go options for people looking to reduce their meat intake.’

A release night event was held for the vegan steak bake in Newcastle on Wednesday night and proved to be a huge success.

Vegan Emma Phillips queued for around 20 minutes and said she ‘really liked’ the bake, adding it is ‘better than the vegan sausage roll’.

‘My son isn't vegan and is always ready to criticise vegan food, but even he said he'd gladly buy that over the meat-based option,’ she told the PA news agency.

READ MORE: This is when the KFC vegan chicken burger will launch in the UK

‘A launch like this is huge for the vegan movement... 30 years ago vegetarian wouldn't have been mentioned on a menu, now we're seeing a vegan logo on many.

‘The marketing raises the profile of the movement, which could lead people to making long-term changes in their own diets.’

The 40-year-old added that there was a ‘good atmosphere’ in the queue despite ‘ribbing about it being a vegan product launch’ from some New Year's Day revellers.

The release of Greggs' vegan sausage roll last January saw the company's profits soar more than 52 per cent to £36.7 million for the 26 weeks to June 29, 2019.

KFC is also releasing a vegan burger, made with a Quorn fillet, lettuce and vegan mayonnaise across the UK today.