Ground-breaking Wilma up for computing award

A ROBOT company’s artificial intelligence has been nominated for a computing award.

Small Robot Company is hoping to scoop the Big Data Excellence Award for its ground-breaking ‘nervous system’ called Wilma.

The firm uses robots to improve the way that food is produced, minimising chemical usage.

Wilma will work alongside the company’s farming robots, Tom, Dick and Harry, by giving them a digital view of a farm.

The robots are created in Portsmouth. Co-founder Ben Scott-Robinson said: ‘Technology has changed almost every industry – but farming is still stuck on analogue. We want to digitise the field,

‘The digital farm will comprise a broad ecosystem encompassing robotics, drones, autonomous vehicles, big data and artificial intelligence.’