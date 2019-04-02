Growing case load for Portsmouth legal firm as Brexit looms

A PORTSMOUTH-BASED specialist in UK immigration law has expanded to deal with a growing case load as Brexit looms.

Based at Portsmouth Technopole, GBS UK Immigration provides UK immigration advice and the company is regulated by the Office of the Immigration Services Commissioner

The firm helps nationals from the European Economic Area navigate the regulations that will allow them to continue to live and work in the UK.

Director Victoria Girsa said they have taken on two new support workers to deal with the increased workload/.

She said: 'There is still a great deal of confusion over what paperwork needs to be completed and some confuse EU law with UK immigration rules.

'It can be difficult to navigate the guidelines and policy changes – it is vital that you make sure the information you are looking at is up to date.'