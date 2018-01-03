‘Growing popularity’ of city sees a surge in house prices

Have your say

PORTSMOUTH has been named as one of the UK’s biggest house price ‘winners’ over the past year.

The value of properties in the city has surged over the past 12 months, producing one of the highest percentage rises in the UK.

New research by Halifax ranks the city as joint-19th in the nation, with an average increase of 7.5 per cent in house prices.

That’s an extra £15,508, with the average home in the city now being valued at £222,704.

The news has been welcomed by estate agents in Portsmouth, who say this is a good indication of how popular the city is becoming.

Dan Blake, senior property consultant at Lawson Rose Estate Agents, in Southsea, said: ‘Portsmouth has become really, really popular recently.

‘Eastney village is particularly popular, house prices there have done pretty well.

‘There’s just a really good community feeling in Portsmouth that is attractive.’

The top increase was Cheltenham, with a 13 per cent rise. Brighton placed third with an 11.4 per cent increase. Southampton and Winchester didn’t make the top 20 list.