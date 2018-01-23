Guildhall team ‘delighted’ to return as venue host

AS The News Business Excellence awards enter their 17th year, the long standing hosts of the ceremony have told us that they are ‘delighted’ to throw their support behind the glamorous event once more.

Portsmouth Guildhall has welcomed hundreds of professionals at the awards each year, offering delicious food, drinks and entertainment for the city’s business leaders.

A representative from the Cultural Trust at Portsmouth Guildhall said: ‘Portsmouth Guildhall is delighted to once again support The News Business Excellence Awards and provide the venue for this prestigious event.

‘As the leading Concert & Conference Centre in our region we look forward to welcoming and celebrating successful businesses and professionals from across the area and awarding the Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure award for excellence within our industry.

‘Gala dinners at the Guildhall are truly special occasions with our guests entering the building through the grand bronze doors, before taking their places and enjoying a delightful three-course menu specially created by our renowned head chef.

‘It is fantastic that these long-standing awards honour the work and achievements of those who contribute so much to the business region.’

To purchase your tickets for this glamorous event at Portsmouth Guildhall on Friday, February 23, visit jpsouthevents.co.uk.

Tickets for the black tie awards, which will be hosted by TV presenter Nicki Shields, include a reception drink, three-course meal with half a bottle of wine, the awards ceremony with celebration, music and dancing until 12.30am. You will also get access to an exclusive after party at Pryzm nightclub where a free drink will be waiting.