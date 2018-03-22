Gunwharf announces its Chosen Charity of the Year

GUNWHARF Quays has announced Naomi House and Jacksplace as its chosen Charity of the Year.

Over the next 12 months the outlet will raise funds for the organisations’ two children’s hospices, starting with an Easter heritage trail.

At the site families can follow a map to unlock the city’s naval history.

The free event is set to be full of festivities and guests will also have the option to donate.

Area fundraiser Sarah Hudson said: ‘We are hugely grateful to those that donate the vital funds we use to make a real difference in the lives of those who use our hospice and their families.’