Gunwharf Quays announces date for summer sale

Have your say

AHEAD of the holiday season, Gunwharf Quays is holding its Summer Sale offering discounts across its brands.

Starting on Monday June 4, this year’s Summer Sale will see big name brands including Under Armour, Jack Wills and Hobbs take part.

General manager Colin Wilding said: ‘We love to offer our customers the very best savings and are incredibly excited to reveal the date of our Summer Sale.

‘It’s an ideal time to stock up for summer whilst making fantastic savings on brands already offering up to 60 per cent off regular retail prices.’