It might still only be November but Christmas is barrelling down on us with the speed of reindeer pulling a sled.

Halloween and Bonfire Night are over for another year and it will not be long before all the festive decorations have been put up.

Christmas lights at Gunwharf Quays. Picture: Steve Reid (123781-662)

While plenty of people will get the Christmas shopping done and dusted well in advance of December 25, for some of us it often ends up being a last-minute job.

READ MORE: This is when you can see Christmas lights at Gunwharf Quays

So if it rolls around to December 23 and you still haven’t picked up that perfect gift for someone special in your life – then you may have to brave the stores.

Gunwharf Quays, the waterfront outlet shopping centre in Portsmouth, may end up being the destination for your last-minute Christmas shopping scramble – or maybe you want to get out and make the most of the Boxing Day sales.

Here are the opening times over the Christmas period at Gunwharf:

December 2 to December 22

The shopping centre will operate its usual opening times – so 10am to 8pm on weekdays, 9am to 8pm on Saturdays and 10am to 6pm on Sundays.

READ MORE: Gunwharf Quays is not holding its annual fireworks display this year

So you can swing by after you’ve finished work for a spot of late night shopping or make a day of it on the weekend.

December 23 – January 1

The hours will be slightly adjusted over the Christmas and New Year period:

- December 23 – 9am-8pm

- Christmas Eve - 9am-6pm

- Christmas Day - closed

- Boxing Day – 9am-7pm

READ MORE: Here’s what to expect from this year’s Winchester Christmas Market

- December 27 – 9am-8pm

- December 30 – 9am-8pm

- New Year’s Eve – 9am-6pm

- New Year’s Day – 10am-6pm

Will you be doing your Christmas shopping well in advance? Or will you wait until the last minute?