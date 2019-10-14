Gunwharf Quays in Portsmouth turns off lights and dims music to support autistic shoppers

A SHOPPING centre has supported The National Autistic Society’s quiet hour this month to help create a more autism-friendly shopping environment across the UK.

Between Saturday October 5 and Saturday October 12, shops across Gunwharf Quays turned off their lights and dimmed their music for one hour a day, to raise awareness of the challenges those living with autism can face and help them feel less overwhelmed when shopping.

The guest services team also wore hidden disability lanyards and handed them out to guests who may need additional assistance when visiting the centre.

The nation-wide campaign aimed to challenge the myths, misconceptions and stereotypes that the 700,000 autistic people in the UK face.

Yvonne Clay, senior marketing manager at the shopping centre, said: ‘The campaign helps us understand what steps we can take to ensure everyone has an enjoyable visit to our centre and we hope our customers will join us in supporting the initiative.’