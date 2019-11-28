Gunwharf Quays is holding a Christmas carol concert - here's when it will be

THE annual Christmas carol concert is returning to Gunwharf Quays this December.

Hundreds of people from across the city are expected to take part in the festive concert at the Portsmouth outlet centre.

The festive show in full swing at Gunwharf Quays 'Picture: Sarah Standing (180882-9984)

Taking place from 6pm on Thursday, December 12, at the tree in the centre of Gunwharf Quays there will be hot mince pies, mulled wine and festive goodies will be free for all as well as the singing.

READ MORE: Blue Story to return to Vue in Gunwharf Quays after backlash over decision to pull it

Led by musicians from Harbour Church Portsmouth there will be well-known favourites and inspiring renditions of all the best Christmas songs.

Last year 700 people of all ages came down to take part and sing carols.

Harbour Church Vicar, Alex Wood said: ‘Gunwharf Quays Carols is honestly my highlight of the whole year, seeing all of Portsmouth invited to come and join in singing around the Christmas tree is the ultimate way to get that Christmasy feeling.’

READ MORE: These are the newest shops to open at Gunwharf Quays in Portsmouth

There will also be special discounts throughout the shopping centre on the night of the Christmas carols.

Are you planning on going down? Let us know in the comments below.