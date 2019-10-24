Gunwharf Quays is not holding its annual fireworks display this year - here's why

A waterfront shopping centre is not going to be holding its annual fireworks display this year.

Gunwharf Quays traditionally puts on a spectacular display to help mark Bonfire Night but for 2019 they will be doing an eight-day light show instead.

There will be no fireworks at Gunwharf Quays this year. Picture: Paul Costen

However there is a good reason that the shopping centre is not holding its firework display and it is because they used up their supply to help Portsmouth celebrate the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

Gunwharf Quays teamed up with the city council to put a spectacular show on at Southsea Common on Saturday, June 8 which followed the Sunset Concert for Heroes.

Speaking earlier this year, Yvonne Clay, senior marketing manager for the outlet centre, said: ‘The commemorations are such an important part of our city’s heritage, and with that in mind, we have made the decision to provide the fireworks display in place of our annual fireworks extravaganza in November.’

Instead of the usual firework display, Gunwharf Quays will be putting on a spectacular light show over eight days in November.

The light shows have the theme of ‘Journey into winter’ and it will culminate in 60 lights projected high into the night sky that will be visible for up to five miles from the city.

According to the staff at the shopping centre, visitors can also expect a few festive surprises along the way.

The light shows will run daily from November 15 to November 23.

There will be displays at 5pm, 6pm, 7pm and 8pm from Monday to Friday, and at 6pm, 7pm, 8pm and 9pm on weekends.

Each show will last approximately eight minutes.

However even if there is not fireworks at Gunwharf Quays this year there will be plenty of other displays across our area.