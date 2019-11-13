GUNWHARF Quays is set to hold a series of spectacular free light shows starting this week.

The Portsmouth shopping centre will be putting on the displays from Friday through to Saturday, November 23.

The light shows have the theme of ‘Journey into winter’ and it will culminate in 60 lights projected high into the night sky that will be visible for up to five miles from the city.

According to the staff at the shopping centre, visitors can also expect a few festive surprises along the way.

The light shows will run daily from November 15 to November 23.

There will be displays at 5pm, 6pm, 7pm and 8pm from Monday to Thursday, and at 6pm, 7pm, 8pm and 9pm on Friday and Saturday.

Each show will last approximately eight minutes.

